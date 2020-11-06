Kellogg Community Credit Union’s holiday coat drive is a success

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOTV)-Kellogg Community Credit Union (KCCU) held its annual coat drive throughout the month of October to help the members of the communities, in which they serve.

KCCU partnered with Charitable Union (Battle Creek), There’s Enough (Marshall), St. Joseph County United Way (Three Rivers), Salvation Army (Kalamazoo County), and Bethany Christian Services (Grand Rapids), to help members of these communities stay warm this winter. Both new and gently used coats, hats, mittens, and scarves, in children and adult sizes, were collected. Our KCCU Team and Members, as well as members of the community, truly live the credit union philosophy of people helping people as they donated over 366 coats this year and 100+ items such as hats, mittens, gloves and scarves, all to help people in our community stay warm this winter!



“At KCCU, we are committed to helping and enriching the lives of others. And this year with the pandemic, we feel hosting this coat drive is more important than ever to provide much needed support to members of the communities we serve,” stated Tracy Miller, KCCU’s CEO. “We are pleased to partner with these wonderful charities, and we hope to continue these partnerships for many years to come. I would like to thank our members, team, and community for their generous support again this year.”

KCCU’s vision statement includes “providing opportunity and lifelong value to our members and our community.” KCCU takes this statement seriously and demonstrates their commitment by partnering with organizations like Charitable Union, There’s Enough, United Way, the Salvation Army, and Bethany Christian Services, for nearly 20 years they’ve hosted a Coat Drive.