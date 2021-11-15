Kellogg Community Credit Union wins Distinguished Strong Louise Herring Award for 2021

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-Kellogg Community Credit Union (KCCU) has been selected as the recipient of the Credit Union National Association’s distinguished Louise Herring Award for 2021! KCCU won first place in the $250 million to $1 billion in assets category for the state of Michigan. The Louise Herring Philosophy-in-Action Member Service Award recognizes and honors credit unions that demonstrates, in an extraordinary way, the practical application of the credit union philosophy of “people helping people” both within the credit union’s operations and for their members.

KCCU was selected for this award based on their innovative annual Excellence Awards program. This program recognizes KCCU team members who have truly spent the last year going above and beyond for their members, the community, and the organization. Through peer nominations and executive selection, winning team members are presented with an award that includes a $500 donation to a charity of their choice.

This initiative allows team members from across the organization to nominate one another for the following categories: Member Service, Community Involvement, Best Team, Above and Beyond, and 1 Year or Less Top Performer. Nominations are open from February to October and then winners are selected by KCCU’s executive team. Created with a focus on exemplifying ‘people helping people,’ these awards are given to team members who go above and beyond in their day-to-day work lives.

All the Excellence Awards are focused on member service and improving the member’s experience.

“We are honored to have won CUNA’s Louise Herring Award at the state level,” says Amber Mallernee, KCCU’s Chief Culture Officer. “KCCU is always looking to do more and make a difference in both our employees and members lives, as well as our community. Through our Excellence Awards KCCU can recognize dedicated team members, as well as make an impact on the communities of greater West Michigan by giving $2,500 to local charities.”

The Louise Herring award is named in honor of Louise Herring, an active supporter, organizer, and champion of credit unions. Herring was the Ohio delegate to the 1934 national credit union conference in Estes Park, Colorado, where she signed the original constitution for a national credit union association. Herring believed that credit unions should work in a practical manner to better people’s lives. She saw the credit union as more than just a financial institution. In her own words, “The purpose of the credit union is to reform the financial system, so that everyone can have his place in the sun.”