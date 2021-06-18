Kellogg Community Credit Union supports the American Heart Association’s ‘Kids Heart Challenge’

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOTV)-Kellogg Community Credit Union (KCCU) proudly donated $1,000 to help support the American Heart Association’s (AHA) Kids Heart Challenge. The funds are being used as part of the Adopt a School program and will greatly assist the STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) Academy in Comstock Public Schools.

The Kids Heart Challenge encourages heart-healthy behavior as students pledge to be more physically active, drink more water and do a good deed. Formerly known as the Jump Rope for Heart Initiative, the Kids Heart Challenge offers four activations to get students’ hearts pumping: jump rope, basketball, dance, and an obstacle course-style event, while supporting the work of the American Heart Association.

“Kellogg Community Credit Union is honored to partner with the American Heart Association,” said Tracy Miller, KCCU’s CEO. “The Kids Heart Challenge helps to support student’s physical, social, and emotional health. And with the effects of the pandemic this past year, we understand how crucial it is to support the students and schools in our community. We hope the new equipment that STEM Academy will be able to purchase with our sponsorship money will help the students continue to practice heart-healthy behavior.”

Over the past year with the Covid pandemic, schools have seen an increase in requests for physical education equipment due to virtual learning and sanitation requirements. To further complicate matters, school equipment budgets continue to decline. KCCU saw an opportunity to help solve this problem by sponsoring the Kids Heart Challenge Adopt a School and they adopted Comstock Public School’s STEM Academy with a generous contribution of $1,000 to the American Heart Association. The money will provide education on healthy behavior as well as a gift certificate for the school to purchase PE equipment of their choice.

“Generous gifts from organizations like Kellogg Community Credit Union, not only raise awareness and vital funds for heart disease research,” says Margo Tramel, Youth Market Director at American Heart Association, “but also have a lasting impact in our community and the lives of our next generation.”