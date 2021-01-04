Kellogg Community Credit Union spreads kindness to local healthcare workers

Battle Creek, Mich. (WOTV)-During the pandemic, Kellogg Community Credit Union (KCCU) has continued to give back to community. Through a collaborated with local businesses, KCCU has donated coffee, Herbalife tea bombs, and protein coffee energy drinks to local healthcare workers to show their support for their hard work and dedication during this pandemic.

“Our clinical staff is fighting coronavirus daily and caring for very ill patients. It is mentally and physically exhausting,” stated Deb Smith, Director of CCU at Oaklawn Hospital, MSN, RN. “Staff are covering multiple shifts and working many hours. The coffee donation that Biggby and Kellogg Community Credit Union provided was a much-needed respite and was greatly appreciated by our staff.”

KCCU partnered with West Main Nutrition in Kalamazoo, and various BIGGBY COFFEE franchises located in Battle Creek, Byron Center, and Three Rivers to spread some kindness during the holiday season. The initiative is in appreciation of our local healthcare heroes working on the frontlines in area hospitals. KCCU sponsored the coffee and energy drinks, and the KCCU drink partners made deliveries to various departments throughout the hospitals. Hospitals included were: Bronson in Battle Creek and Kalamazoo; Oaklawn in Marshall; Ascension Borgess in Kalamazoo; Three Rivers Health; and Metro Health in Wyoming.

“For the Team at KCCU to be able to show their support and appreciation to our local healthcare heroes working on the frontlines during this pandemic was truly an honor”, said Tracy Miller, CEO of KCCU. “The healthcare workers show so much dedication to the members of our community, they deserve many acts of kindness. And it’s especially heart-warming that local businesses were willing to partner with us to deliver these drinks. In times like these, our communities show their strength in working together.”

Photo caption: Ascension Borgess healthcare workers give a thumbs-up to KCCU for the tea bombs and protein drinks they received.