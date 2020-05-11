Kellogg Community Credit Union shows support to healthcare workers during Nurses Week

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-To celebrate Nurses week, Kellogg Community Credit Union (KCCU) partnered with local businesses to donate 450 Herbalife Tea Bomb energy drinks to local nurses and healthcare workers to show their support and to say thank you for their hard work and dedication.

“KCCU is honored to be able to show their support and appreciation during Nurses week to our local healthcare heroes, who are working on the frontlines during the pandemic”, said Tracy Miller, CEO of KCCU. “The healthy drinks were purchased using the employee dress down jeans day fund, so it is especially heart-warming to know that our essential employees are the ones spreading joy and kindness to other essential workers in our community”.

KCCU collaborated with Amaz’n Nutrition in Three Rivers, West Main Nutrition in Kalamazoo, and Byron Center Nutrition to share some love and appreciation to the healthcare heroes working on the frontlines in our local hospitals. KCCU sponsored the energy drinks and the nutrition clubs delivered the healthy tea bombs to various departments throughout the hospitals.

150 tea bombs were delivered to Three Rivers Health, 100 to each Bronson and Ascension Borgess in Kalamazoo, and 100 to Metro Health in Wyoming. In addition, the week before KCCU partnered with Epic Nutrition in Battle Creek, and VIP Nutrition in Marshall to sponsor 100 tea bombs for Bronson Battle Creek and another 100 for Oaklawn’s essential workers.