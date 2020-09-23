Kellogg Community Credit Union sees huge success in donations for local animal shelter

Kellogg Community Credit Union’s (KCCU) Three Rivers Branch recently hosted a successful drive to benefit the St. Joseph County Animal Shelter to assist with their recent acquirement of 150 cats. In just a couple of weeks, the Three Rivers Branch, located at 915 W Michigan Ave, was able to collect 200 pounds of various cat supplies such as food and cat litter.

“Our entire Three Rivers team at KCCU has a soft spot for animals, and when we heard about the hundreds of cats that Animal Control took in due to two local hoarding situations, we knew we wanted to jump in and do something to help,” stated Pam Overweg, KCCU’s Three Rivers Branch Manager. “It was very heartwarming to see the gratitude and thankfulness from the staff at St. Joseph Animal Control for the generosity our members and staff showed with the amount of donations they provided. Thank you to everyone who contributed!”

Kellogg Community Credit Union and its employees have a reputation of giving back to the West Michigan community. It’s part of their culture, and who they are as a company. From providing coats to local families in the winter, and giving back to hospital workers during the pandemic, to supporting animal welfare agencies and other non-profit organizations, KCCU is proud to give back in many different ways.

“Adopting is one way to help; but it’s not the only one. St. Joseph County Animal Control & Shelter relies on donations from our community to help our furry friends. Having quality dog and cat food available for the animals is essential to their health and well-being,” stated Julie Sylvain, Support Assistant at St. Joseph County Animal Control. “We really appreciate Kellogg Community Credit Union helping with our over-abundance of animals. It’s organizations such as theirs that make being in St. Joseph County such a blessing!”

For more information on the St. Joseph County Animal Control and how you can help with donations, visit their website.