Kellogg Community Credit Union: proud to ‘Live Local and Give Local’

Kellogg Community Credit Union is proud to Live Local and Give Local. Their philanthropic mission is believing in community, while giving back where it counts.

The United Way, Salvation Army Angel Tree, Charitable Union Coat Drive and the Food Bank of South Central Michigan are just a some of the initiatives that they’ve donated time and resources to.

As your hometown credit union, Kellogg Community Credit Union works far beyond the transaction. Giving back to West Michigan is part of their culture and commitment to community. For more, visit the Kellogg Community Credit Union website.