Kellogg Community Credit Union partners with local business to show support to healthcare workers

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOTV)-Kellogg Community Credit Union is proud to share that they have partnered with Epic Nutrition Smoothie Bar, located in Battle Creek, and VIP Nutrition Smoothie Bar, located in Marshall to share some love and appreciation to local healthcare workers.

“KCCU is honored to partner with Epic and VIP Nutrition to be able to provide tea bombs to our local healthcare heroes”, says Tracy Miller, CEO of KCCU. “This was a great opportunity for us to support a local business, while also being able to show our appreciation and gratitude to these dedicated and caring individuals who are working on the frontlines in the hospitals. These workers are selflessly putting others before themselves to care for our community, and we believe they deserve a little something special to help get through their day”.

Epic and VIP Nutrition, both owned by Ken and Kristen VanDalsen have been delivering complimentary Herbalife tea bomb energy drinks to both Bronson Battle Creek and Oaklawn Hospitals. They provide the tea bombs to various departments throughout the hospitals to help give the healthcare workers an extra boost of healthy energy during their shift.

KCCU partnered with Epic and VIP Nutrition to sponsor 100 tea bombs for Bronson Battle Creek and another 100 tea bombs for Oaklawn’s essential workers. The 200 Tea Bombs will be distributed on April 24th all throughout the day, covering the day and night shifts at both hospitals.