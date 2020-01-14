Kellogg Community Credit Union opens doors on a new location

Grand Rapids, Mich. (WOTV)-Kellogg Community Credit Union is committed to community. Since 1941 the credit union has supported philanthropy in West Michigan. KCCU recenlty opened their 13th location, just around the corner from previous branch located in the Grand Rapids Metro Health Village, near the Family Fare and Metro Health Hospital. The new branch is located at 2270 Gezon Parkway SW, in Wyoming and offers a full array of services for financial needs including assistance with daily transactions, checking and loan services, mortgages, investment services, commercial accounts including lending, drive thru service, and a 24-hour drive up ATM. Click the video above to view KCCU’s newest location.

