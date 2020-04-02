Kellogg Community Credit Union offers financial relief to current members during COVID-19

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-If you find yourself experiencing financial hardship due to the impacts of the Corona Virus Pandemic. Kellogg Community Credit Union understand that each member’s situation is unique, so they’re offering numerous options that to help current members of KCCU. Below are options to take advantage of. Click the links below to sign-up or get started with each program.

Skip-a-payment allows you to skip one month’s payment at a time on your KCCU vehicle, boat, RV, signature, home equity, home equity line of credit, or checking line of credit loan a to put a little cash back in your wallet for other expenses. KCCU’s Skip a Payment program allows you to skip 2 payments per year and while waiving the skip fees.

You can pause a payment, which allows you to pause your loan payment for a longer period of up to 90 days. This is for vehicle, boat, RV, signature, home equity, home equity line of credit, credit cards and checking lines of credit.

This 12-month short-term loan for up to $2,500 (based on credit score) allows access to extra cash to help you get by. The first payment isn’t due until 90 days from the application date. When applying online select the Financial Relief Loan option.

If you need mortgage payment relief, please contact Kellogg Community Credit Union to discuss options and programs.

Refinance an existing loan from another financial institution and make no payments for 90 days. Let us lower your payments and defer your first payments for 90 day.

KCCU understands that business members have also been impacted by the pandemic and may need assistance. Please contact KCCU if you are looking for payment relief or additional cash flow. You can call Kellogg Community Credit Union at 269.968.9251 or 800.854.5421

*Information according to the Kellogg Community Credit Union website. Programs are available to current KCCU members.