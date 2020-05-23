Kellogg Community Credit Union makes generous contribution to South Michigan Food Bank

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOTV)-Kellogg Community Credit Union (KCCU) employees are giving back in big ways. The employees participated in #GivingTuesdayNow by hosting a virtual Food Drive to support to the local food bank; South Michigan Food Bank. GivingTuesday, the nonprofit behind the annual day of giving, which is typically the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, launched #GivingTuesdayNow, which took place on May 5th, 2020 as a day of unity in response to the need caused by COVID-19.

Since the Michigan stay-at-home order was placed in effect, KCCU decided a virtual food drive was a positive way to help keep people safe and healthy, while also meeting helping food insecure community members. KCCU team members made purchases, totaling $1,556.57, from an online store which shipped the food items directly to the South Michigan Food Bank.

“I am so proud of our staff and their generosity during this virtual food drive. It warms my heart to know that our team is not only coming into work every day to assist our members during these difficult times, but that they also want to help others in our community,” stated Tracy Miller, KCCU’s CEO. “Then with the MCUF grant added on – we know this donation will make a big difference to those struggling with food insecurities during this challenging time.”

KCCU wanted to keep the generosity rolling, so they matched the dollar amount their employees spent on the virtual drive and donated an additional $1,557. But the giving didn’t stop there. The Michigan Credit Union Foundation (MCUF) notified area credit unions of their Community Crisis Support Grant. The program allows MCUF to match credit union funding for activities related to the COVID-19 crisis that help to improve the financial health of people, families, businesses, and communities in Michigan. KCCU applied, and was awarded a grant for $1557, bringing their total contribution to the South Michigan Food Bank to $4,670.57. This will have a tremendous impact, as each dollar donated to the food bank will provide six meals to someone in need.