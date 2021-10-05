Kellogg Community Credit Union makes generous contribution supporting Heritage Commons Senior Enrichment Center

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-Kellogg Community Credit Union (KCCU) is excited to partner with Marshall’s Heritage Commons Senior Enrichment Center and provide $5,000 towards their Grow with Us building campaign. The center’s goal is to raise $50,000 and these funds will be matched by the Grow with Us challenge grant.

Managed and operated by CareWell Services Southwest, the area agency on aging in Calhoun and Barry Counties, the Heritage Commons Senior Enrichment Center opened in July 2017 with a mission to provide a gathering place for older adults to socialize, learn, and engage with the community. Launched and supported by its equity partners: CareWell Services Southwest, Calhoun County Senior Services, Oaklawn, and the City of Marshall, the Center has continued to thrive. As the Center grew, the need for more space became evident. Over the last year, the Steering Committee sought to identify a new, larger location within the city of Marshall. KCCU is excited to share that the new Senior Center will be located right next door to KCCU’s branch in the Marshall Plaza on Michigan Avenue.

“By working together, we know we can build stronger communities and we are excited to be able to support the Heritage Commons Senior Enrichment Center to help them reach their fund-raising goal,” stated KCCU’s CEO, Tracy Miller. “We welcome them to the Marshall Plaza as our neighbors and are looking forward to this wonderful opportunity to help enhance their member’s lives.”

“Thanks to the generosity of the KCCU we are well on our way to successfully raising funds for this development project. We are happy to be their neighbors and look forward to a continued partnership,” said CareWell Services CEO, Karla Fales. “We appreciate KCCU for stepping up as a key community member to be a part of the development of our legacy for the future.”

Donations can be mailed to:

Marshall Community Foundation, c/o Heritage Commons Legacy Fund

614 Homer Street, Marshall, MI 49068