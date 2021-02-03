Kellogg Community Credit Union hosts food drive to help community members in need

Pictured: Food Pantry at Family Network of Wyoming. Along with the South Michigan Food Bank, they will benefit from donations received at the KCCU drive.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOTV)-Kellogg Community Credit Union (KCCU) is hosting a nonperishable food drive in celebration of National Canned Good month in February. With the pandemic, local food banks have seen some of the highest demand for assistance in years. KCCU wanted to help our community members in need that may be food insecure.

KCCU is asking for your help! If you would like to join us for the food drive, please bring canned goods and other non-perishable food items to any KCCU branch from February 1st – February 28th. Recommended items include canned vegetables, canned tuna or chicken, ravioli, skillet dinners, beef stew, peanut butter and jelly, pasta, rice, beans, mac and cheese, crackers, and condiments.

All food collected will be distributed through two partners to help feed those facing food insecurity in the communities in which KCCU serves. The South Michigan Food Bank aids those in need throughout the southern counties of Michigan, and Family Network of Wyoming serves the greater Grand Rapids area.

“No person, child, or family should ever have to go without the basic need of food or wonder where their next meal is going to come from,” said Tracy Miller, KCCU’s CEO. “I know that together with our members, employees and the community we can all make a difference to provide help for those who may be food insecure. We are grateful for the hard work and dedication the South Michigan Food Bank and Family Network of Wyoming put forth for those in need, and we love being able to partner with these great organizations.”

If you prefer to help with a monetary donation, rather than visiting a branch, please go to www.kelloggccu.org for more information.

“South Michigan Food Bank distributed over 14.5 million pounds of food in 2020 – the most ever distributed in one year over our 38-year history,” stated Summer Sunnock, Advancement Director of South Michigan Food Bank. “We distributed 9 million pounds of food in 2019; we surpassed that in September 2020! The demand has significantly increased across our eight-county service area, but we have been able to continue meeting this need because of the support from this community! We are grateful for the support from individuals and organizations like KCCU!”

KCCU Pledge:

KCCU is also pledging monetary donation to each organization. The donation amount will be determined by community engagement through the food drive donation post on social media. KCCU will pledge $1 for every like, $2 for every comment, and $5 for every post share, on the post, throughout the month of February. The amount will be pledged up to $500 for each organization. Visit the Kellogg Community Credit Union Facebook Page and Instagram pages to like, share and comment.