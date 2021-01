BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOTV)-The winter months can be difficult for many families, however during COVID-19, the winter can be even harder. For families who are working and just can’t make ends meet, or those who have lost jobs or have been furloughed, it can make a world of difference when a business helps out.

Click the video player above to see all the ways that Kellogg Community Credit Union, their employees, and members are helping to give back during this time.