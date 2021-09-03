Kellogg Community Credit Union gives back to local teachers with new grant program

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOTV)-Kellogg Community Credit Union (KCCU) is excited to announce that it recently awarded 20 teachers throughout West Michigan with grants for their classrooms. KCCU understands that great educators are always looking for innovative ways to expand their instruction to engage their students. With small classroom budgets, teachers often use their own funds to purchase supplies to provide the best educational experience for their students and KCCU wanted to help provide support to these deserving teachers.

In July 2021, KCCU launched a new Teacher Grant Program and committed to giving a total of ten $500 grants to provide assistance to our valuable educators in West Michigan. The response to the new program was overwhelmingly positive. KCCU received so many great applicants that they wanted to do more so they added an additional 10 grants of $100 each, for a grand total of $6,000 in funds going back to the classrooms in the communities we serve!

“At KCCU, we are committed to helping teachers who are educating our students and future leaders,” said Tracy Miller, KCCU’s CEO. “We know that teachers work hard and put in a lot of time and often their own money to provide the best possible learning experience for their students. Our hope is with these grants educators are able to get the supplies and programs they need so their students can succeed in the classroom.”

“Receiving this award will allow my dreams of inclusion to come true,” said Kristen Wick, Portage Central Elementary teacher, who is able to welcome students with Autism into her general education kindergarten classroom through a KRESA off-site program. “Inclusive classrooms are welcoming and support the diverse academic, social, emotional, and communication needs of all students. When done right, inclusive classrooms benefit everyone. Structuring my classroom based on TEACCH strategies means that I need supplies to make this happen and with this grant I can now purchase these much-needed items.”

The KCCU Teacher Grant Program will be offered annually each summer. The program is open to all educators that teach in the 15 counties that KCCU serves. Visit www.kelloggccu.org for more information and to see the recent winners.