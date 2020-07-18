Kellogg Community Credit Union gives back during the pandemic

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOTV)-During the pandemic Kellogg Community Credit Union (KCCU) showed support in many ways to the communities they serve.

One initiative was to support the local food banks. KCCU employees participated in #GivingTuesdayNow by hosting a virtual Food Drive to support to their local food bank, South Michigan Food Bank. GivingTuesday, the nonprofit behind the annual day of giving, which is typically the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, launched #GivingTuesdayNow. This took place on May 5th, 2020 as a day of unity in response to the unprecedented need caused by COVID-19.

Since the Michigan stay-at-home order was in effect, KCCU decided a virtual food drive was their best option to keep everyone safe and healthy while also meeting their goal of helping members in the communities they serve who may be food insecure. So KCCU team members made purchases, totaling $1,556.57, from an online store which shipped the food items directly to the South Michigan Food Bank when the drive was over.

KCCU wanted to keep the generosity rolling, so they matched the dollar amount their employees spent on the virtual drive and donated $1557. But the giving didn’t stop there. The Michigan Credit Union Foundation (MCUF) notified area credit unions of their Community Crisis Support Grant where they would match credit union funding for activities related to the COVID-19 crisis helping to improve the financial health of people, families, businesses, and communities in Michigan. KCCU applied, and was awarded a grant for $1,557, bringing their total contribution to the South Michigan Food Bank to $4,670.57. This will have a tremendous impact.

A second initiative, KCCU gave unique thank-you’s to celebrate health care workers by partnering with local small businesses to donate 650 Herbalife Tea Bomb energy drinks. This was KCCU’s way to show their support and to say thank you for hard work and dedication of medical workers on the front lines.

KCCU collaborated with Amaz’n Nutrition in Three Rivers, West Main Nutrition in Kalamazoo, Epic Nutrition in Battle Creek, VIP Nutrition in Marshall, and Byron Center Nutrition, to share some love and appreciation to the healthcare heroes working on the frontlines in local hospitals. KCCU sponsored the energy drinks and the nutrition clubs delivered the healthy tea bombs to various departments throughout the hospitals to help give the nurses and healthcare workers an extra boost of healthy energy during shifts. 150 tea bombs were delivered to Three Rivers Health, 100 to each Bronson and Ascension Borgess in Kalamazoo, 100 to Metro Health in Wyoming, 100 to Bronson Battle Creek, and another 100 for Oaklawn Hospital in Marshall.