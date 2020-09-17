Kellogg Community Credit Union gives back during pandemic in a huge way

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOTV) – Kellogg Community Credit Union, along with its employees, is giving back in big ways!

With 13 locations across West Michigan, they’ve been involved in various initiatives to keep the generosity of their company rolling.

The Kellogg Community Credit Union team is not only going to work every day to assist their members during the pandemic but they’re also committed to helping others across the community. They partnered with local businesses to provide tea bombs to the local healthcare workers, to show gratitude and appreciation for their work and also provide them with energy to get them through their shifts.

KCCU also partnered with local food banks to provide canned food items and grocery items to families that may have lost their jobs. The credit union donated monetarily to Charitable Union‘s Workforce Development Program to help provide steel-toed boots for workers who may not be able to afford safe footwear for their jobs.

For their members, KCCU offered financial relief options for families during this time. If you’re a member in need of financial relief, you can provide you with options here.