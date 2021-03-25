Kellogg Community Credit Union Food Drive A Success

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Kellogg Community Credit Union (KCCU) hosted a food drive in celebration of National Canned Good month. They invited their members, team, and community to bring nonperishable food items to any branch location during the month of February and monetary donations were also collected through an online donation portal. KCCU is excited to announce the food drive was a great success thanks to all who participated!

KCCU understands that partnering to support local charities makes our communities stronger and is proud to be a longtime supporter of local food banks and pantries to help provide support for those who need assistance in our communities. Since the pandemic started, food banks and pantries have consistently seen an increase in demand, KCCU wanted to help support these essential organizations with a food drive.

KCCU collected over 500lbs of food, and nearly $400 in online contributions. The food and monetary funds were distributed through two partners to help those facing food insecurity in the communities in which KCCU serves; the South Michigan Food Bank, serving southern counties of Michigan, and Family Network of Wyoming, which assists those in the greater Grand Rapids area. In addition, KCCU pledged $500 to the South Michigan Food Bank and $500 to Family Network of Wyoming.

“I am thrilled by the heartwarming generosity of our members, team, and community,” said Tracy Miller, KCCU’s CEO. “Everyone came to together to help our neighbors in need, so that no person, child, or family facing food insecurity has to wonder where their next meal will come from. We are also grateful for the hard work and dedication that the South Michigan Food Bank and Family Network of Wyoming put forth to help fight hunger in our communities.”

“South Michigan Food Bank is so thankful to partner with Kellogg Community Credit Union,” states Summer Sunnock, Advancement Director for the South Michigan Food Bank. “As a result of KCCU’s commitment to the community, we will be able to provide 4,712 meals! Thank you to KCCU and its members for your generosity!”

Kellogg Community Credit Union, headquartered in Battle Creek, Michigan is a full-service financial institution serving people who live, work, worship, or attend school in West Michigan. With over $749 million in assets, KCCU proudly serves 46,000 members in Battle Creek, Marshall, Kalamazoo, Portage, Grand Rapids, and Three Rivers. A community leader since 1941, KCCU consistently outperforms other financial institutions with a service satisfaction rating of 96% and a long history of growth. For more information, please visit www.kelloggccu.org.

South Michigan Food Bank, headquartered in Battle Creek, Michigan, whose mission is to feed hungry people by collecting and distributing food and grocery products, advocating for hunger-relief programs and collaborating with others who address basic human needs. Their service area includes Barry, Branch, Calhoun, Hillsdale, Jackson, Kalamazoo, Lenawee and St. Joseph Counties. For more information, visit www.foodbankofscm.org.

Family Network of Wyoming based out of Wyoming, Michigan, whose mission is to provide dignity, bringing people together to build stronger, healthier communities. They serve clients in the greater Wyoming area, Grandville, and Jenison. Over the course of a year, they feed 11,000 people and distribute a million pounds of food a year to those in need. For more information, visit https://fntw.org/