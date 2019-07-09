Kellogg Community Credit Union collects more than 10,000 diapers for local families

Kellogg Community Credit Union (KCCU) partnered with the United Way to host a Diaper Drive with a goal to collect 10,000 diapers from June 1st – 15th. KCCU is pleased to report that they met their goal and collected 10,016 diapers! Diaper donations were collected at all thirteen of KCCU’s branches throughout West Michigan located in Battle Creek, Kalamazoo, Portage, Marshall, Three Rivers, Grand Rapids and Wyoming.
As a community partner of the United Way of Battle Creek and Kalamazoo Region (UWBCKR), KCCU hosted the diaper drive as part of their Live United Summer Tour, a summer-long volunteer effort that challenges the community to accomplish 20,000 acts of kindness for healthy babies and ready readers. Details about the Live United Summer Tour are at UWBCKR’s website, changethestory.org.
Statistics show that as many as 1 in 3 families in the Battle Creek, Kalamazoo, and Grand Rapids regions struggle to afford enough diapers for their young children. The average infant requires around 80 diapers per week, creating an expense of $1,000 per year. This causes stress on the parents, and a health risk for the child. KCCU’s hope is that the 10,000+ diapers they collected will alleviate some stress for the families that receive them.