Kellogg Community Credit Union collects more than 10,000 diapers for local families

Kellogg Community Credit Union (KCCU) partnered with the United Way to host a Diaper Drive with a goal to collect 10,000 diapers from June 1st – 15th. KCCU is pleased to report that they met their goal and collected 10,016 diapers! Diaper donations were collected at all thirteen of KCCU’s branches throughout West Michigan located in Battle Creek, Kalamazoo, Portage, Marshall, Three Rivers, Grand Rapids and Wyoming.

“Giving back to the communities we serve has always been a top priority for Kellogg Community Credit Union, and it is an integral part of KCCU’s culture” stated Tracy Miller, KCCU’s CEO. “I am proud of how our Team and Members have once again stepped-up to help those in need. A big thank you to all who participated!”

As a community partner of the United Way of Battle Creek and Kalamazoo Region (UWBCKR), KCCU hosted the diaper drive as part of their Live United Summer Tour, a summer-long volunteer effort that challenges the community to accomplish 20,000 acts of kindness for healthy babies and ready readers. Details about the Live United Summer Tour are at UWBCKR’s website, changethestory.org.

“Kellogg Community Credit Union’s fantastic effort to gather diapers as part of our Live United Summer Tour underscores their generous, giving spirit and that of our whole community. That spirit will help thousands of babies receive diapers while supporting infant health,” said Alyssa Stewart, Vice President for Strategy and Engagement at United Way of the Battle Creek and Kalamazoo Region.

Statistics show that as many as 1 in 3 families in the Battle Creek, Kalamazoo, and Grand Rapids regions struggle to afford enough diapers for their young children. The average infant requires around 80 diapers per week, creating an expense of $1,000 per year. This causes stress on the parents, and a health risk for the child. KCCU’s hope is that the 10,000+ diapers they collected will alleviate some stress for the families that receive them.