Kellogg Community Credit Union coat drive results in big impact for West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-Kellogg Community Credit Union (KCCU) held its annual coat drive throughout the month of October. The goal behind the coat drive is to help the members of the communities in which they serve stay warm during the cold upcoming months.

The KCCU Team and Members truly lived out the credit union philosophy of people helping people, as they donated over 318 new and gently used coats and 100+ cold weather items this year! There was a variety of sizes donated, ranging from infants to adult. KCCU partnered with local charities and nonprofits such as, Charitable Union (Battle Creek), There’s Enough (Marshall), St. Joseph County United Way (Three Rivers), Salvation Army (Kalamazoo County), and Mel Trotter Ministries (Grand Rapids) to work together in getting the items donated to those in need.

“At KCCU, we are grateful to be able to collect and provide these essential winter items for local charitable organizations to distribute,” stated Tracy Miller, KCCU’s CEO. “Our Michigan winters can be tough on individuals and families who don’t have appropriate cold weather gear. We are committed to helping and enriching the lives of others and we know how important it is to provide support to members in the communities we serve. None of that would be possible without the KCCU team, KCCU members, and our community. From the bottom of my heart, I want to say thank you for your generous support this year. We couldn’t have done it without you.”

KCCU’s vision statement includes “providing opportunity and lifelong value to our members and our community.” KCCU takes this statement seriously and has demonstrated their commitment by hosting a Coat Drive for nearly 20 years as they know there is always a great need for the items collected.