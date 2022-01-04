Kellogg Community Credit Union brings joy to children through successful holiday toy drives

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-Kellogg Community Credit Union (KCCU) partnered with three community organizations to help provide gifts for children and teens in need this holiday season. KCCU collected toys, games, and gift cards to help support the efforts of the Salvation Army, There’s Enough, and St. Joseph County United Way. With generous donations from KCCU members, employees, and Board of Directors they collected 468 items to help brighten the holidays for children in the communities in which they serve.

For the nineteenth consecutive year, KCCU was host to the Salvation Army Angel Tree toy drive, utilizing their branch locations throughout Battle Creek, Kalamazoo, and Grand Rapids, as drop off locations for toy donations. In addition, KCCU’s Three Rivers branch collected toys for local children in foster care through the St. Joseph County United Way, and Marshall’s branch supported the toy drive for There’s Enough.



“We are so grateful for the generosity of our members, Board of Directors, and employees who helped us donate hundreds of toys.” states Tracy Miller, KCCU’s CEO. “The holidays can be hard and especially stressful for those who are in need. It’s wonderful to have such amazing community partners that love to give back as much as the KCCU team does. We’re thankful that KCCU was able to bring joy to children who otherwise might not have received a gift this holiday season.”

KCCU’s annual toy drive is a favorite event for employees and members. KCCU says it’s heartwarming to know that by donating a toy, game, or gift card you directly affect a child in West Michigan by bringing the magic and joy of the holidays.