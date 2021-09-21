Kellogg Community Credit Union awards OMG (oh my goodness) raffle winner

Photo caption: Pictured are KCCU Team members celebrating with OMG! Raffle winner, Margaret, who is in the center holding the prize check she won by financing her vehicle with KCCU.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOTV)-Kellogg Community Credit Union (KCCU) is pleased to announce the winner of its recent auto promotion, OMG! (Oh my gosh) My Car is Free? Raffle. The Raffle ran from June 1 – August 31, 2021. Everyone who financed a new or used car, truck, motorcycle, RV or Boat of $7,500 or more were automatically entered in the drawing for a chance to have their loan paid off, up to $20,000.

KCCU member, Margaret, was the 2021 OMG! (Oh my gosh) My Car is Free? raffle winner! Tracy Miller, KCCU’s CEO, along with additional KCCU Team Members, surprised Margaret at their Beckley Road Branch in Battle Creek with entertaining props that made this surprise once in a lifetime for Margaret! Margaret was ecstatic once she realized the giant check was written out to her for winning the KCCU OMG! raffle.

“When everyone came out to surprise me to let me know I had won, I didn’t know what to say. I saw the big check with my name on it and $20,000… I was shocked!” exclaimed Margaret. “I knew I was entered into the OMG! Raffle when I bought my car, but I never thought I’d win. What a great surprise! Thank you KCCU!”

“Now more than ever, KCCU wants to lend a helping hand to anyone we can in our very own community,” stated Tracy Miller, KCCU’s CEO. “Margaret has been a member with us for over 50 years, so when her name was drawn, it made this raffle even more meaningful and special to us. At KCCU, it’s extremely important to us to ensure that our members know we’re here to help them reach their financial goals in any way we can. We were able to accomplish that through this raffle, as we’ve made a significant impact on not only someone in our community, but one of our members too!”

If you’d like to see the video capturing the surprise visit KCCU’s website, www.kelloggccu.org.