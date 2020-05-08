Kellogg Community Credit Union awarded LEED Certified at newest branch

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-Kellogg Community Credit Union (KCCU) has been awarded LEED-Certified at its newest branch, located at 2270 Gezon Pkwy in Wyoming, Michigan. LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design), developed by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), is the most widely used green building rating system in the world and an international symbol of excellence. Through design, construction and operations practices that improve environmental and human health, LEED-certified buildings are helping to make the world more sustainable.

KCCU’s Gezon Pkwy branch, opened in October 2019 and is in the Metro Health Village, next to the Family Fare gas station in Wyoming. KCCU partnered with Grand Rapids based Integrated Architecture and Rockford Construction for the design and build of their new branch.

“We were very excited to build our first LEED certified branch and to be a part of the Metro Health Village which is an LEED community”, says Tracy Miller, CEO of KCCU. “Metro Health Village is a beautiful development and we wanted to build a branch that our team, members and the neighborhood would be proud of. The design of the building is very inviting, and we are excited to serve our members in this wonderful space while doing our part to help make the world more sustainable.”

Green buildings allow companies to operate more sustainably and give people inside the building a healthier, more comfortable space to work in. KCCU achieved LEED certification for implementing practical and measurable strategies and solutions in areas including sustainable site development, water savings, energy efficiency, materials selection and indoor environmental quality.

Project highlights for the branch include:

A 26% energy cost savings over conventional buildings, through a combination of daylight harvesting, highly efficient mechanical and lighting equipment, and other energy saving mechanism.

Providing 100% of occupied spaces with direct access to ample daylight and quality view to the out of doors, which promotes increased productivity and worker satisfaction.

Mechanical systems that ensure a high performing building while preventing long-term maintenance issues and wasted energy.

Branch site is located in an area which encourages alternatives to private automobile use, such as walking, biking, vehicle shares, and public transit.

Reduced potable water use for irrigation by 60% and through highly efficient plumbing fixtures, reduced indoor potable water use by almost 40%.

Diverted over 75% of the waste associated with construction and has implemented an ongoing solid-waste recycling policy to continue to divert solid waste into the future.

“Kellogg Community Credit Union’s LEED certification demonstrates tremendous green building leadership,” said Mahesh Ramanujam, president and CEO, USGBC. “LEED was created to make the world a better place and revolutionize our buildings and communities by providing everyone with access to healthy, green and high performing buildings. Kellogg Community Credit Union’s is a prime example of how the innovative work of project teams can create local solutions that contribute to making a global difference.”