Kellogg Community Credit Union announces college scholarship recipients

BATTLE CREEK, Mich.-Kellogg Community Credit Union (KCCU) is pleased to announce the 2021 KCCU College Scholarship recipients. The KCCU Scholarship provides $1,000 towards tuition for students attending an accredited Michigan college, university, or trade school. After reviewing all the scholarship entries, KCCU would like to congratulate these five deserving recipients who were selected for their outstanding achievements:

Annalise McKay

Annalise McKay is a 2021 Gull Lake High School graduate, where she played four years of soccer, and was active in the Environmental Club, DECA, National Honor Society, and Spanish Honor Society. Annalise will be attending Michigan State University where she plans to pursue a degree in Marketing / Advertising.

Abbey Hicks

Abbey Hicks is a 2021 Harper Creek High School graduate, where she played varsity basketball. She is active in her church as a worship leader, participates in prayer group and mission trips. She plans to attend Spring Arbor University where she will pursue a degree in Psychology. Abbey has a passion for helping people and plans to become a licensed therapist.

Joel Metzger

Joel Metzger is a 2021 Lakeview High School graduate, where he was varsity captain of the football, swimming, and baseball teams. He was an active member of National Honor Society, Friends Forever, and Radiant Church. He also likes to develop apps and successfully created an app that is used to help sports teams coordinate transportation for players to and from practice. Joel will be attending the University of Michigan in the fall to study Computer Science, Economics, and Mathematics to pursue a career in quantitative trading.

Heather Rose

Heather Rose is 2005 Pennfield High School graduate. After a decade of being a stay at home mother of two, and Sunday school teacher at her church, Heather decided to return to school to pursue her lifelong dream of becoming a teacher. She is currently attending Western Michigan University, where she is working toward teaching certificates for grades K-5, as well as a specialty certificate for middle school mathematics. Outside of school and raising her children, she is actively involved in school organizations for both herself and her children. She served as President of the North Pennfield Elementary PTO, President of the Education Club at Kellogg Community College, and President of Kellogg Community College Book Club.

Matthew Dubravec

Matthew Dubravec is a 2021 Rockford High School graduate. He plans to attend the University of Michigan to pursue a degree in engineering. Outside of school, Matthew is a longtime volunteer ski instructor for Cannonsburg Challenged Ski Association, helping skiers with disabilities. He is also a youth coordinator for his church, a community education soccer referee, and is active member of club sailing regattas.

As a credit union, KCCU is founded on the philosophy of ‘people helping people,’ and by offering scholarships to assist individuals with the increasing cost of higher education, KCCU is reinforcing its commitment to the financial and educational success of its members.

“We are proud to offer each of these five outstanding students a $1000 scholarship,” said Tracy Miller, CEO of Kellogg Community Credit Union. “These students are the leaders of tomorrow and we are happy to assist them in reaching their educational goals and wish them the best in all their future endeavors.”

The Kellogg Community Credit Union College Scholarship Program was established to assist KCCU members who are planning to attend or currently attend an accredited Michigan college or university or are working towards a certification or degree program in the trades at state supported community colleges. 2021 marks the thirty-third year of KCCU’s scholarship program, and since its inception they have awarded roughly $165,000 to local students. KCCU’s Board of Directors, Management, and Staff congratulate the 2021 scholarship winners, and thank the many other exceptional students who applied.