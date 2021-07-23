Join Kellogg Community Credit Union in donating to the Essential Goods Drive, helping neighbors in need

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-Kellogg Community Credit Union is excited to be hosting an essential goods drive to benefit the local homeless shelters. KCCU strongly believes that every person should have access to the basic needs and by coming together as a community, we can help support those that may be experiencing homelessness. KCCU is striving to make a difference by giving back and supporting local homeless shelters in all the communities they serve. During the pandemic, many shelters in West Michigan saw the number of families and individuals seeking assistance nearly double. And there are also many people living in unfavorable situations such as their cars and encampments.

When and Where

Kellogg Community Credit Union will be collecting essential items at all of open branch locations now until August 20th. And we’d like to invite the community in to drop off items. There will be a collection bin in our branch lobbies so you can just pop in and drop the items off.

KCCU is collecting toiletries in both regular and travel size, body soap and wipes, Kleenex, non-perishable single serve snacks, and new socks, bath towels and wash clothes

By providing essentials goods to the shelter this allows the shelter to focus on the individual or the human aspect, working to support and guide these individuals connecting them with the resources they may need whether it is education, employment skills, mental health or recovery support.

How

It all started when a local shelter reached out to us and said; “We are in need of some basic essential items, can you help us?” KCCU Management started thinking that maybe there was a greater need in all the communities they serve. So they reached out to shelters in Calhoun, Kalamazoo, St Joseph, and Kent and all shelters came back with an overwhelming “yes”, we need these items.

With KCCU being a local credit union, we understand, and have witnessed first-hand, how giving back builds stronger communities.

It builds and fosters relationships and it creates positive outcomes for those that may need assistance.

Who is it helping

Kalamazoo Gospel Ministries

Battle Creek Homeless Shelter

Mel Trotter Ministries in Grand Rapids

Three River’s Domestic and Sexual Assault Services.

Why is a commitment to community such an important part of your culture?

KCCU fully embraces and supports the credit union philosophy of people helping people which is why commitment to community is so important to us.

Their team is passionate about the communities where they live, and work and they strive to be active and support these communities.

Any time KCCU puts out a call for help, the generous members and employees always step up and rise to the occasion. You can help make a difference and raise to the occasion, too!