It’s time for Dollar Dog Day

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Many kids in West Michigan will head back to school next week. But before that happens, there’s still time to take them to a fun and educational event, Dollar Dog Day. Julie Stevens from Kellogg Community Credit Union is here to tell us all about it. This free event is open to Kellogg Community Credit Union Members as well as anyone in the community with children.

This day all about the kids and having them come out and have fun at the credit union. They’ll have carnival games and prizes for the kids as well as refreshments.

For anyone that opens a new Dollar Dog Kids account we’ll be depositing the first $5 in to their account. The child will receive a free gift when they open their account. They will have their choice of a piggy bank or water bottle. KCCU’s Dollar Dog Kids accounts are for children between the ages of 0-1.

Kids Day at KCC

Saturday, August 17

10am-noon

1650 S. Drake Road – Kalamazoo

