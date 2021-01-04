Holiday toy drive helps local families, thanks to Kellogg Community Credit Union

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOTV)-Kellogg Community Credit Union (KCCU) partnered with three organizations to help provide toys for children and teens in need, in our community this holiday season. KCCU set a goal to collect 500 toys, games and gift cards to help support the efforts of the Salvation Army, There’s Enough, and the St Joseph County United Way. With generous donations from KCCU members, employees, and board of directors they exceeded their goal by collecting 528 items.

For the eighteenth consecutive year, KCCU was host to the Salvation Army Angel Tree toy drive, utilizing eight of their branch locations throughout Battle Creek, Kalamazoo and Grand Rapids, as drop off locations for toy donations. In addition, KCCU’s Three Rivers branch collected toys for the St Joseph County United Way, and Marshall’s branch supported the toy drive for There’s Enough. KCCU’s annual toy drive is a favorite event for employees and members, it is heartwarming to know that by donating a toy, game or gift card, a local child is impacted.



“I am so proud of our members, team, and board of directors, we could not have reached our goal without their generous donations,” states Tracy Miller, KCCU’s CEO. “The holidays can be hard and especially stressful for those who are in need. This year was particularly challenging for many families impacted financially by the pandemic. We are so grateful for our community partners and that KCCU was able to bring joy to children who otherwise might not have received a gift this holiday season.”