Help make Christmas special with Angel Tree and Kellogg Community Credit Union

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.-Kellogg Community Credit Union (KCCU) has begun its annual toy drive for children who may not otherwise receive a gift during the holidays. This will mark the seventeenth consecutive year that KCCU will collect toys for children throughout the community.

KCCU is partnering with the Salvation Army to have Angel Trees at all Battle Creek, Kalamazoo and Grand Rapids locations, and will be collecting gifts through December 17th. In addition, KCCU will support the Three Rivers Fire Department’s Firefighters for Santa, and the Marshall Area Community Services (MACS) Giving Tree Program, to bring gifts to children in need this holiday season. Donations include any unwrapped toy, gift, or gift card appropriate for all ages up to 17 years old.

“Toy Drives like Angel Tree, Firefighters for Santa, and the Giving Tree are wonderful programs that bring so much joy to many children in West Michigan,” says Tracy Miller, CEO of KCCU. “The holidays can be hard for those who are in need, so we welcome both KCCU members and members of the community to stop by and drop off an unwrapped toy to help brighten a child’s Christmas.”

KCCU’s employees and members are proud to live the credit union philosophy of “people helping people”, and give back to the communities they live in. In 2018 KCCU collected 624 toys for the holiday toy drive, KCCU hopes to collect 650 toys in 2019.

KCCU would like to encourage anyone who looking to bring a joy into a child’s life this holiday season, to stop by any KCCU branch and drop off an unwrapped toy or gift card. The toy drive will go through December 13, 2019.