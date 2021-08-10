Help local families before school starts: donate toiletries, hygiene items and more at Kellogg Community Credit Union

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-Kellogg Community Credit Union (KCCU) is striving to make a difference by giving back and supporting local homeless shelters in all the communities they serve. During the pandemic, many shelters in West Michigan saw the number of families and individuals seeking assistance nearly double and KCCU is stepping up to help by collecting basic essential items the shelters need. We invite our members and the community to join the effort!

From July 20 – August 20, KCCU will be collecting items such as toiletries, personal hygiene items, nonperishable single serve snacks, new socks, and other basic essential need items. Donations can be dropped off at any open KCCU branch location. All items collected will be distributed to those in need through KCCU shelter partners: Kalamazoo Gospel Ministries, Battle Creek Homeless Shelter, Mel Trotter Ministries in Grand Rapids, and Three River’s Domestic and Sexual Assault Services.

For drop-off locations click here!

Often, men, women and children who seek shelter do not have the basic items in their possession. By providing basic self-care items to the local shelters we hope to make a critical difference in local shelters ability to serve this vulnerable population. Please join us to help make a difference in these community members lives by donating at a KCCU branch during our essential goods drive. Visit kelloggccu.org for more details and a full list of items that are being collected.