Giving back this holiday season: Kellogg Community Credit Union brighten the holiday for local kids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- Kellogg Community Credit Union partnered with the Salvation Army Angel Tree campaign to make the holiday season brighter for local kids in need.

All 13 branches across West Michigan opened their doors for community members to drop newly unwrapped toys for children. The Salvation Army distributed toys to children across the counties.

This past summer, KCCU opened a new location in Metro Health Village, at Gezon Parkway. Click here for a list of locations across West Michigan.