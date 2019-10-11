Give the gift of warmth this winter

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Kellogg Community Credit Union is hosting a coat drive at all 13 branch locations in West Michigan and they are inviting the community to stop by any branch to drop off coats. Chris Weidemann is in studio to give us all the information. In addition to coats they are collecting hats, mittens and gloves for this in need in the community.

You don’t have to be a member of Kellogg Community Credit Union to participate in the coat drive. All the coats that we collect will be distributed in the communities where they were donated. This is one of many ways that Kellogg Community Credit Union gives back to the communities they serve.