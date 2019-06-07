Diaper drive helping families in our community

A massive effort is hoping to tackle a chronic need in our community. Low-income families may be making the decision to pay for household utilities, or providing much-needed diapers for their children. The United Way, and Kellogg Community Credit Union believes this is something that shouldn’t have to be a choice for families. The local businesses are coming together, and asking the West Michigan community to donate diapers across Calhoun and Kalamazoo counties.

United Way of the Battle Creek and Kalamazoo Region (UWBCKR) is spearheading the initiative, which will bring together businesses, volunteers and you to make this happen.

Last year’s drive easily exceeded the 50,000-diaper goal.

Get Involved:

Between June 1-15, 2019, diapers can be dropped off during normal business hours at the following locations:



• Kellogg Community Credit Union:

41 Second St., Battle Creek; 51 W. Michigan Ave., Battle Creek;

1425 Capital Ave. NE, Battle Creek; 6427 B Dr. N, Battle Creek

2925 W. Dickman Rd., Battle Creek

15877 W. Michigan Ave., Marshall; 5067 Gull Road, Kalamazoo

499 Romence Rd., Portage; 1650 S. Drake Rd., Kalamazoo

2925 Oakland Drive, Kalamazoo

5300 Patterson Ave SE, Grand Rapids

2355 Health Drive SW, Suite 120, Wyoming

915 W Michigan Ave, Three Rivers

United Way offices at 34 W. Jackson St., Battle Creek; and 709 S. Westnedge Ave., Kalamazoo.

You can send a gift through Amazon.