Jordan’s top event pick: Go green at the Green Gala

Be seen on the green scene this summer, and support a worthy cause. Friends of Grand Rapids Parks invites you to the 2019 Green Gala, on August 15.

Enjoy dinner and drinks from local vendors, hear live music from Jason Wheeler of Hoptown Rounders, and roast s’mores and enjoy great conversation and networking.

The Green Gala is a one-of-a-kind fundraiser that supports the mission of Friends of Grand Rapids Parks, to cultivate vibrant parks, green spaces, and trees in our community. Click here for tickets.

Date: Thu, August 15, 2019

Time: 7:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Location: Riverside Park

2001 Monroe Ave

Grand Rapids, MI 49505