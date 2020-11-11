Jordan’s top 5 favorite moments covering the CMA Awards

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-Each year, Jordan Carson has traveled to Nashville, Tennessee to cover the CMA Awards! The 2020 CMA Awards will be unlike any other, so to celebrate the annual event, Jordan has put together her top 5 favorite moments covering the awards, from over the years.
Watch the video above!
Country music’s hottest night, “The 54th Annual CMA Awards“, returns on Wednesday, Nov. 11, at 8 p.m. on My ABC WOTV4. Some of music’s biggest stars are preparing to take the big stage live at Nashville’s Music City Center.