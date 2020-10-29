Video: A powerful message on students dealing with hunger, from the Ionia ISD

IONIA, Mich. (WOTV)-As we try to navigate a sense of normalcy through the COVID-19 pandemic, as the unemployment number raises, so does the number of families needing food.

Food insecurity is real, and happening in our community. In Ionia and Montcalm Counties, the IM Kid’s 3rd Meal Program is working to provide a third meal each day for hundreds of children, who would otherwise go without.

Your donation of food items can go a long way. But now, there’s a new way to help. For just $20 a month, you can sponsor a child and provide a third meal M-F for a month. Each meal equals $1. While school is in session Monday through Friday, $20 can grant a child a third meal, 5 days a week for a month. It’s easy to help. To donate, send monetary gifts to the address below.

Join the IM KIDS 3rd Meal Club

Send all monetary donations to:

2191 Harwood Rd, Ionia MI 48846.

*Please make checks payable to Ionia County Intermediate School District with IM Kids 3rd Meal in the Memo Line.