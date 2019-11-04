Strive To Arrive Alive: teaching students the dangers of distracted driving

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Did you know that motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for teens ages 15-18 years old in the United States? And there’s a continuing effort in West Michigan to raise awareness and save lives. The Strive 2 Arrive Alive Conference teaches students from across the state of distracted driving, and how to continue the conversation with peers and at home.

The Strive 2 Arrive Alive Teen Driver Safety Conference is a free to attend youth led conference held for 9-12th grade students across the state of Michigan! They have simulators for students to test out, heartfelt speakers sharing their experiences about distracted driving, as well as some informational vendors and prizes to win!

For more information on how to continue the conversation with your teen, visit www.NHTSA.gov