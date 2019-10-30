Step up for a great cause: shoe drive to help kids near and far

IM Kids 3rd Meal is conducting a shoe drive fundraiser November 1, 2019-December 31. 2019 to raise funds to purchase food for the IM Kids 3rd Meal program. IM Kids 3rd Meal will earn funds based on the total weight of the pairs of gently worn, used and new shoes collected, as Funds2Orgs will issue a check for the collected shoes. Those dollars will benefit IM Kids 3rd Meal program. For every bag of 25 shoes, the IM KIDS 3rd Meal Program will receive $10, which equates to 10 meals for local kids. Anyone can help by donating gently worn, used and new shoes.

Drop of locations include…

Ionia County ISD

IM Kids 3rd Meal Facility

Montcalm Area ISD

local State Farm Agents in Ionia & Montcalm counties

Independent Bank-Saranac

Independent BankIonia

Mercantile Bank-Ionia

Greenville Chamber of Commerce

Saranac Elementary

All donated shoes will then be redistributed throughout the Funds2Orgs network of micro-enterprise (small business) partners. Funds2Orgs works with micro-entrepreneurs in helping them create, maintain and grow small businesses in developing countries where economic opportunity and jobs are limited. Proceeds from the sales of the shoes collected in shoe drive fundraisers are used to feed, clothe and house their families. One budding entrepreneur in Haiti even earned enough to send to her son to law school.

“We are excited about our shoe drive,” said Deborah Wagner, Director of Grants & Special Projects. “We know that most people have extra shoes in their closets they would like to donate to us. By doing so, we raise money for IM Kids 3rd Meal, and we have the chance to help families in developing nations who need economic opportunities. It’s a win-win for everyone.”

By donating gently worn, used and new shoes to the IM Kids 3rd Meal program, the shoes will be given a second chance and make a difference in people’s lives around the world. About IM Kids 3rd Meal IM Kids 3rd Meal is committed to ending childhood hunger in Ionia and Montcalm counties. The program currently feeds 688 food insecure children Monday-Friday in eleven schools in Ionia & Montcalm counties. In Ionia County 1 in 5 children are food insecure and in Montcalm County 1 in 4 are food insecure. Lack of healthy food can impair a child’s ability to concentrate and perform well in school. Hungry children struggle to stay on track with other students in school because they are more likely to experience headaches, stomachaches, colds, ear infections and fatigue.