State Farm agents come together to help IM KIDS 3rd Meal program, you can too

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-In Ionia and Montcalm Counties, the IM Kid’s 3rd Meal Program is working to provide a third meal each day for hundreds of children, who would otherwise go without. Your donation of food items can go a long way. But now, there’s a new way to help. For just $20 a month, you can sponsor a child and provide a third meal M-F for a month. Each meal equals $1. While school is in session Monday through Friday, $20 can grant a child a third meal, 5 days a week for a month. It’s easy to help. To donate online, click here.

IM KIDS 3rd Meal Program is always looking for volunteers to help pack meals. No amount of time is too small. Many volunteers give just an hour of their time each week or even once a month. SATE FARM agents across West Michigan came together to donate their time to the IM KIDS 3rd Meal. We’d like to give thanks to the agents who have given so much of their time…

Tom Wilcox-Carson City

Wendy Rode-Belding

Frand Nerychel-Greenville

Rick Rogusky-Ionia

Michael Culp-Portland

To sign up to volunteer, click here.

Join the IM KIDS 3rd Meal Club

Send all monetary donations to:

2191 Harwood Rd, Ionia MI 48846.

*Please make checks payable to Ionia County Intermediate School District with IM Kids 3rd Meal in the Memo Line.

Donations always needed: