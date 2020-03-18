School closures during COVID-19 means food concerns for kids, here’s how to help

IONIA, Mich. (WOTV)-During the COVID-19 pandemic, school closures can mean more than educational loss for students. For children living in food insecure households and rely on meals from their schools, hunger is the biggest concern. In Ionia and Montcalm Counties, the IM Kids 3rd Meal is a community driven, not-for-profit, kids feeding program. Entirely volunteer based, our goal is to provide 3rd Meal dinners to food insecure elementary students within Ionia and Montcalm counties.

Today, IM Kids 3rd Meal provides 688 meals to students in 11 schools in Ionia and Montcalm counties. IM Kids makes approximately 600 sack dinners a day.

Every 3rd Meal is made each school day and is delivered to schools in the afternoon for students to pick up and enjoy within a few hours. Each 3rd Meal consists of:

Sandwich (PB&J or Meat/Cheese)

Fruit or Vegetable Serving

100% Juice Box

Granola Bar

Healthy Snack

How to help:

It costs approximately $1.33 for every 3rd Meal. Even with the assistance of Feeding America, feeding more than 600 kids, 5 days a week, 9 months a year at $1.33 each is very expensive. To

The state would like all volunteers to call or text 211. They are trying to build a central database of volunteers. The 2nd thing is to push out that people in need of basic needs should go to 211.

Monetary Donations:

Send all monetary donations to 2191 Harwood Rd, Ionia MI 48846.

Please make checks payable to Ionia County Intermediate School District with IM Kids 3rd Meal in the Memo Line.