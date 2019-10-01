Strive 2 Arrive Alive: saving young lives behind the wheel

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Did you know that motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for teens ages 15-18 years old in the United States? And there’s a continuing effort in West Michigan to raise awareness and save lives. The Strive 2 Arrive Alive Conference is a week from tomorrow. Today we have Deb Wagner from Ionia ISD and she’s brought several students with her.

The Strive 2 Arrive Alive Teen Driver Safety Conference is a free to attend youth led conference held for 9-12th grade students across the state of Michigan! On October 9, 2019 from 8:00 am to 12:30 pm they will be holding our 9th annual conference at the Celebration! Cinema North in Grand Rapids. They have simulators for students to test out, heartfelt speakers sharing their experiences about distracted driving, as well as some informational vendors and prizes to win!

This year, they have simulators that highlight the dangers of distracted driving. The goal is to educate as many teens as possible about the dangers of distracted driving in hopes to lower the amount of deaths each year related to car crashes.

Strive 2 Arrive Alive Conference