McDonald’s partners with IM KIDS 3rd Meal to feed kids during COVID-19 school closures

IONIA, Mich. (WOTV)-IM Kids 3rd Meal and McDonald’s in Montcalm County, Belding and Portland are working together to support schools in feeding their students. School officials know that over half their students depend on school meals. Schools have been quick to meet this need during the COVID-19 pandemic. Each district quickly addressed plans to get meals to students.

“Lakeview Community Schools is grateful for the generous donation of additional food supplies from McDonald’s that we can use to supplement our meals being distributed for our students, locally. We are all facing an unprecedented challenge with the current health crisis and trying to figure out what our new normal is. It is heartwarming to see everyone coming together to meet the needs throughout our community and beyond.” – Lakeview Superintendent, Kyle Hamblin

IM Kids 3rd Meal works regularly with schools in Montcalm and Ionia County providing evening meals to food insecure students. Working with McDonald’s allowed donations to be disbursed to 3,404 students.

School’s efforts to feed their students is especially important during this time. Studies show the impact on children facing food insecurity, which include a higher risk of health issues, psychological & emotional stress and lack of nutrition children rely on for cognition.

“Our families are so fortunate to have community partners such as McDonalds to assist them in such a time of need. In this unprecedented health crisis, many of our families face serious concerns with obtaining food for their children while school is not in session. Ionia County ISD is so proud to see how schools, community organizations and businesses such as McDonalds have stepped up and worked together to help one another meet basic needs. It is our hope other philanthropic partners with the capacity to assist may also join our efforts.” – Ethan Ebenstien, Ionia County ISD Superintendent shared

If your company or organization would like to assist Ionia County or Montcalm County schools, please contact IM Kids 3rd Meal at (616) 970-2688 or dawagner@ioniaisd.org.