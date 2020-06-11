Local McDonald’s partners with IM KIDS 3rd Meal feeding program

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- IM Kids 3rd Meal and McDonald’s restaurant chain in Montcalm County, Belding and Portland are working together to feeding students, during the COVID-19 pandemic. School officials know that more than half of their students depend on school meals for food. During this difficult time, schools have been quick to meet the needs of students in their communities. Click the video above to see more.

“Lakeview Community Schools is grateful for the generous donation of additional food supplies from McDonald’s that we can use to supplement our meals being distributed for our students, locally. We are all facing an unprecedented challenge with the current health crisis and trying to figure out what our new normal is. It is heartwarming to see everyone coming together to meet the needs throughout our community and beyond.” – Lakeview Superintendent, Kyle Hamblin

IM Kids 3rd Meal works regularly with schools in Montcalm and Ionia County providing evening meals to food insecure students. Working with McDonald’s allowed donations to be disbursed to 3,404 students.

School’s efforts to feed their students is especially important during this time. Studies show the impact on children facing food insecurity, which include a higher risk of health issues, psychological & emotional stress and lack of nutrition children rely on for cognition.

If your company or organization would like to assist Ionia County or Montcalm County schools, please contact IM Kids 3rd Meal at (616) 970-2688 or dawagner@ioniaisd.org.