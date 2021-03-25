Join the fight to end childhood hunger with IM Kids 3rd Meal

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- The hunger epidemic is an ongoing issue that many individuals and families continue to face globally, and it is also happening right here in our community. Over the past year, food insecurity has grown substantially due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but thanks to the IM Kids 3rd Meal Program in Ionia and Montcalm County, children are being provided with meals and hope.

>>>Watch in the video player above

Each day, the program supplies food to hundreds of children who would otherwise go without it. Providing children with nutritious meals has become increasingly important in helping them remain focused, healthy and nourished while navigating virtual schooling in remote environments.

To feed more children, IM Kids 3rd Meal is holding a fundraising campaign from March 1-31 to help purchase a box truck with a lift gate.

The box truck will increase their ability to provide more evening meals to children experiencing food insecurity. It will also allow for additional trips to Feeding America West Michigan to provide more fresh fruit & vegetables, while also adding a summer component. IM Kids 3rd Meal has received a matching grant of $10,000 from the Greenville Area Community Foundation.

Program staff is inviting the community to get involved by donating! Every donation made towards the box truck will be matched up to $10,000. Your gift will go twice as far! A $10 gift from you becomes a $20 gift to the IM Kids 3rd Meal box truck through matching dollars.

Donate

To donate, visit www.wheels4imkids.org. Your gift will make a tremendous impact on the lives of many children in Ionia and Montcalm counties.