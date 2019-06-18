Ionia ISD brings free fun in the sun to local kids

On Wednesday, June 19 the AmeriCorps VISTA members, as volunteers of the Ionia County Intermediate School District, will be hosting their first of five Fun in the Park events. It will be held at the Trailhead Park in Ionia from 10 am to 1 pm. The event will provide members of the community with a day of engaging activities, free food, and free fun. Throughout the day, kids and other community members will be encouraged to participate in engaging and fun activities, music and dance parties, along with various interactive games, storytelling and a place to cool down at the Splash Pad!

Multiple sponsors and organizations have teamed up with the VISTAs to produce this event, which is designed to promote community involvement. Many organizations will be in attendance to provide information to the community from their education booths. Four additional ‘Fun in the Park’ events, hosted by the VISTA program, will be held at the following locations throughout the summer months…

Saranac’s Scheid’s Park on July 10th

Lake Odessa on July 11th

Belding on July 17th

Portland on July 24th

AmeriCorps VISTA summer associates are part of the VISTA program sponsored by Ionia County ISD. The AmeriCorps VISTA Summer Associate program offers individuals the opportunity to become engaged in the community, through an existing AmeriCorps VISTA project for 8 weeks, during the summer.

Since 1965, AmeriCorps VISTA members have served to build capacity in nonprofit organizations and public agencies, The goal is to effectively encourage volunteer service at the local level, while empowering individuals and communities to get involved.

Follow the Ionia ISD VISTA 2019 page on Facebook for more information!