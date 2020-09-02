Ionia County students volunteer in Belding, providing food and hope to families in need

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)- As the rate of unemployment goes up, so does the number of families facing food insecurity. Childhood hunger is an epidemic affecting more than 16 million children in the United States. That’s 1 in 5.

Every Tuesday from 11AM-1PM, Belding High School hosts the Feeding America truck for community members needing food. Through help from the Ionia County Intermediate School District, and members of their youth-led program, a grant was provided to help feed more families in need. Our WOOD TV8/WOTV4 team was there to capture the event. Click the video player above to watch.