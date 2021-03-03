IM KIDS to purchase box truck, delivering meals to local students

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a public health and economic crisis, the effects of which are widespread. The repercussions include added hardship for already vulnerable populations as well as a significant increase in the number of people experiencing food insecurity. Although food insecurity is harmful to any individual, it’s particularly devastating among children.



IM Kids 3rd Meal is holding a fundraising campaign from March 1-31 to help purchase a box truck with a lift gate. The box truck will support the ongoing work of providing evening meals to food insecure children. It will also allow for additional trips to Feeding America West Michigan to provide more fresh fruit & vegetables, while also adding a summer component. IM Kids 3rd Meal has received a matching grant of $10,000 from the Greenville Area Community Foundation.

CHILD FOOD INSECURITY LOCALLY:

MONTCALM COUNTY IONIA COUNTY

16.6% (2018) 11.4% (2018)

25.9% (2020) 20.8% (2020)

Increase of 56.3% Increase of 82.6%

(2020 Numbers Feeding America Meal Gap Map Projection)



Every dollar donated towards the box truck will be matched up to $10,000. Your gift will go twice as far! A $10 gift from you becomes a $200 gift to the IM Kids 3rd Meal box truck through matching dollars.

“Your investment will immediately impact the lives of young people in our community. Together, we can build a better nourished, healthier future for our community’s children,” said Deborah Wagner, Program Director. “We appreciate the partnership through the matching grant from Greenville Area Community Foundation to work towards ending childhood hunger locally. It allows your gift to go twice as far making a box truck possible.”



DONATE

To donate to the box truck, visit www.wheels4imkids.org. Your donation will make a difference in the lives of food insecure children in Montcalm and Ionia counties.



IM Kids 3rd Meal works to ensure that food insecure students regularly receive nutritious, kid-friendly meals alleviating hunger when they are not in school by providing ready-to-eat evening meals 5 days a week to food insecure students in Montcalm and Ionia counties.