Give back this season, just $20 feeds a child for the entire month

IONIA, Mich. (WOTV)-The holiday season can be difficult for families already struggling to make ends meet. Parents are deciding whether to keep food on the table or presents under the tree. Food insecurity is real, and happening in our community. In Ionia and Montcalm Counties, the IM Kid’s 3rd Meal Program is working to provide a third meal each day for hundreds of children, who would otherwise go without.

Your donation of food items can go a long way. But now, there’s a new way to help. For just $20 a month, you can sponsor a child and provide a third meal M-F for a month. Each meal equals $1. While school is in session Monday through Friday, $20 can grant a child a third meal, 5 days a week for a month. It’s easy to help.

Join the IM KIDS 3rd Meal Club

Send all monetary donations to:

2191 Harwood Rd, Ionia MI 48846.

*Please make checks payable to Ionia County Intermediate School District with IM Kids 3rd Meal in the Memo Line.

Donations always needed: