For $20 a month you can feed a child through the IM KIDS 3rd Meal Program

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-Local student leaders in West Michigan makeup the Ionia County Youth Advisory Council. The council brings the brightest young students together to plan, develop, and implement service-learning projects. The Ionia County YAC is represented by high school students from Ionia, Belding, Portland, Lakewood, Saranac, and Lowell High Schools. Throughout the year, students go though leadership, goal-setting, public speaking, team-work, and cultural training which helps them learn how to be effective at advocating for a positive change in their community.

The most impressive quality about this group of students and the Ionia County YAC is the program is entirely youth lead. Students create the agenda for each meeting, lead each meeting, and take each step from developing to executing projects. Students meet throughout the summer to further develop their projects, attend community events, and to plan for the following school year.

Each year the students come together to celebrate in the YAC Luncheon. Click the video above to watch.