For $20 a month you can feed a child through the IM KIDS 3rd Meal Program

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-In Ionia and Montcalm Counties, the IM Kid’s 3rd Meal Program is working to provide a third meal each day for hundreds of children, who would otherwise go without. Your donation of food items can go a long way. But now, there’s a new way to help. For just $20 a month, you can sponsor a child and provide a third meal M-F for a month. Each meal equals $1. While school is in session Monday through Friday, $20 can grant a child a third meal, 5 days a week for a month. It’s easy to help.
Join the IM KIDS 3rd Meal Club
Send all monetary donations to:
2191 Harwood Rd, Ionia MI 48846.
*Please make checks payable to Ionia County Intermediate School District with IM Kids 3rd Meal in the Memo Line.
Donations always needed:
- 100% Fruit Juice Boxes
- Peanut Butter
- Fruit Cups
- Applesauce
- Cereal (full size)
- Pretzels
- Cracker packs/Granola Bars
- Zipper-lock bags
- Paper Lunch Sacks
- Peanuts
- Apples
- Seasonal Fruit
- Sandwich bread