Facts: The hunger epidemic in children and how you can help

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOTV)-It’s unimaginable to hear that children are going to bed hungry. The childhood hunger epidemic is happening across the globe, and here in West Michigan communities. Together we can make a change. You know it’s happening, but do you really know the facts? Watch the video above to see how it’s impacting local communities, and how easy it is to help.

Resources: (Feeding America Map the Meal Gap, Food Research and Action Center, Food Security Plan, 2009, MLIVE, USDA ERS MAP, America’s Health Rankings United Health Foundation)

IM KIDS 3RD MEAL

Six hundred and eighty-eight children ages 5-14 from 11 schools identify as food insecure, through a child referral process in Ionia and Montcalm counties. These children are served by the IM Kid’s 3rd Meal feeding program. To learn more visit the IM KIDS 3rd Meal website.