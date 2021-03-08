Add your company logo to the IM KIDS 3rd Meal truck

IONIA, Mich. (WOTV)-Food insecurity is real, and happening in our community. In Ionia and Montcalm Counties, the IM Kid’s 3rd Meal Program is working to provide a third meal each day for hundreds of children, who would otherwise go without.

To feed more children, a box truck will support the ongoing work of providing evening meals to food insecure children. It will also allow for additional trips to Feeding America West Michigan to provide more fresh fruit & vegetables, while also adding a summer component.

On the box truck, community company logos will be featured. This is an opportunity for businesses to have their logo seen as a moving billboard. Here’s how it works…

Showcase your company’s social responsibility

Attract traffic

Stimulate sales/usage

Create visibility/awareness

Reinforce image

IM Kids 3rd Meal is working to raise funds to match a $10,000 grant from the Greenville Area Community Foundation to purchase a truck with a lift gate for the program. The truck will allow us to:

Save money from use of a rental truck to allocate for the purchase of food.

Make more trips increasing the amount of fresh fruit & vegetables available in meals.

Expand to offer summer meals to children in communities utilizing the truck for delivery.

Deliver meals when a school staff person can’t make it on time to get meals.

The truck will be highly visible in our communities as well as at community events. We are offering two packages.

Package 1

$2,500 would get your logo on a side panel of the box truck

Your sponsorship would be shared on all our social media

Package 2

$1,250 would get your logo on the back panel of the box truck

Your sponsorship would be shared on all our social media

To receive your company’s logo on the IM KIDS 3rd Meal truck, and take advantage of Package 1, or Package 2, email Deborah Wagner at the Ionia County Intermediate School District at

dawagner@ioniaisd.org

To donate to the box truck, visit www.wheels4imkids.org. Your donation will make a difference in the lives of food insecure children in Montcalm and Ionia counties.